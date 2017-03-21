UPDATE 3-Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month -sources
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
March 21 Emova Group SA:
* Said on Monday it is to launch a 5 million euro ($5.38 million) capital increase from March 23
* To issue 10,865,029 ordinary shares with warrants attached at 0.46 euro per share
* Capital increase is part of the accelerated financial safeguard plan approved by the Paris Commercial Court on January 20, which principally aims to repay bondholders Source text: bit.ly/2mKCIgT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp