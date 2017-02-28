Feb 28 Emperia Holding SA:

* Gets credit guarantees from banks of up to 160 million zlotys ($39.29 million) to cover tax due plus interest

* The banks are mBank SA, Bank Pekao SA, PKO Bank Polski SA and Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA

* The credit which the company can obtain from the banks has to be paid back within 66 months from the date of signing the financing documents, but no later than on Sept. 30, 2022