BRIEF-Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s
* Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s
May 29 Empire Industries Ltd:
* Empire Industries reports 1Q17 results and conference call information
* Q1 revenue rose 16.7 percent to C$32.4 million
* Empire Industries Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.002
* Empire Industries Ltd says contract backlog as of March 31, 2017 was $114 million, up 4.6% from $109 million at December 31, 2016.
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.