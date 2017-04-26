BRIEF-Renault shareholders narrowly approve CEO Ghosn's pay
* Approve 2017 compensation policy for CEO ghosn by 54-46 percent in binding vote at annual shareholder meeting
April 26 Empire State Realty Trust Inc-
* Empire State Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.21
* Q1 FFO per share $0.20
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South African assets fell on Thursday, with mining stocks the hardest hit after the government revamped the sector's ownership rules.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints seeking to recover about $540 million in funds taken from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund, the latest legal action tied to alleged money-laundering at the scandal-tainted fund.