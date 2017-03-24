UPDATE 3-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
March 24 Empired Ltd
* $16 mln capital raising and earnings guidance
* Full year FY17 EBITDA guidance of $15.0 mln to $16.5 mln
* FY18 forecast net debt to be low single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.