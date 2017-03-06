BRIEF-Krzysztof Szczypa sells his entire stake of 5.90 pct in Macrologic
* KRZYSZTOF SZCZYPA SELLS HIS ENTIRE STAKE OF 5.90 PERCENT IN CO
March 7 Empired Ltd:
* Empired wins govnext-ict role with nec to wa government-epd.ax
* Empired secures exclusive role within nec consortium for supply of govnext-ict services to wa government
* Service has potential to scale beyond 140,000 wa government users based on agency take up of western australian govnext-ict platform
HONG KONG, June 16 The Hong Kong stock exchange published on Friday a long-awaited proposal to introduce a new board for pre-profit companies and issuers with non-traditional corporate governance structures in a bid to attract foreign issuers who have typically chosen New York over the Hong Kong bourse.
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local distributor, alleging it failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.