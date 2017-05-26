UPDATE 1-China's JD.com to invest $397 mln in UK fashion retailer Farfetch
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
May 26 Employers Holdings Inc:
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote