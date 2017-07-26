FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 hours ago
BRIEF-Employers Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.66
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Employers Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Employers Holdings Inc:

* Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q2 net written premiums of $183.0 million, a decrease year-over-year related to a decline in final audit premium

* Employers qtrly gross written premiums of $184.5 million decreased $6.1 million due to a decline of $6.2 million in final audit premium compared with q2 of 2016

* Employers holdings inc - qtrly adjusted book value per share of $30.17

* Qtrly gaap book value per share of $27.74; qtrly book value per share of $32.95

* Employers holdings inc - board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.