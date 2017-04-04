BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q2 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
April 4 Enable Midstream Partners Lp
* Enable Midstream announces pipeline expansion serving Anadarko basin volume growth
* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - Cana and Stack expansion (case) project and is expected to start at an initial capacity of 45,000 dth/d in early 2018
* Enable Midstream -signed long-term, fee-based natural gas transportation agreement with Newfield Exploration company for 205,000 Dekatherms per day
* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - unit has entered into a 205,000 dth/d firm natural gas transportation agreement with Newfield Exploration Company
* Enable Midstream Partners Lp - 10-yr contract is associated with case project, is expected to start at initial capacity of 45,000 dth/d in early 2018
* Enable Midstream Partners - open seasons for case project, Kingfisher extension project on enable Oklahoma intrastate transmission system closed March 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
* 92nd common stock monthly dividend increase declared by Realty Income