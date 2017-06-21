June 21 Enablence Technologies Inc:
* Enablence Technologies provides an update on financings
* Enablence Technologies - intends to complete placement
financing of up to $6 million principal amount of unsecured
convertible debentures on or about june 30
* Enablence Technologies Inc - debentures will bear interest
at a rate of 10 pct per annum, payable quarterly commencing on
september 30, 2017
* Enablence Technologies Inc - debentures will mature 36
months after issuance
* Enablence Technologies Inc - debentures will be
convertible, at option of their holder, into shares at a price
of $0.08 per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: