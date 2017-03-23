BRIEF-Arrow Electronics announces early results
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
March 23 Enalyzer A/S:
* FY revenue 24.6 million Danish crowns ($3.57 million) versus 24.9 million crowns year ago
* FY EBITDA 3.8 million crowns versus 4.9 million crowns year ago
* Expects profitable operation in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8927 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: