BRIEF-Eldorado gold provides an update on Kisladag operations
* Eldorado Gold Corp- Kisladag is now expected to produce approximately 38,400 ounces of gold in Q2 of 2017 and about 90,000 ounces of gold for first half of 2017
June 26 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc - Announces new data on EDP-938
* Phase 1 clinical study for RSV expected to begin in fourth calendar quarter of 2017
* Lead compound shows greater than 4-log reduction in viral load in an animal model challenged with RSV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Melior provides update on progress of strategic plan and agrees to amend loan facility
June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: