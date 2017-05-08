BRIEF-Dova Pharma sees IPO to be priced between $15 and $17/shr
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc sees IPO of upto 4.06 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
May 8 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Enanta Pharmaceuticals reports financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q2 loss per share $0.28
* Q2 revenue $9.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $9.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc sees IPO of upto 4.06 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
* Boeing, Tibet Financial Leasing announce commitment for 20 737 MAX airplanes
* Clovis Oncology -on June 18,entered stipulation, agreement of settlement intended to settle purported class action litigation, Medina V. Clovis Oncology