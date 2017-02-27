BRIEF-JBT Corp signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment
* JBT Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment
Feb 27 Enbridge Inc:
* Enbridge and Spectra Energy complete merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Warburg Pincus to acquire duravant from odyssey investment partners
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.