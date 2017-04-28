April 28 Enbridge Inc:
* Enbridge Inc announces conclusion and outcomes of Enbridge
Energy Partners L.P strategic review
* Enbridge - bakken pipeline system to be placed into
service during Q2 and is expected to generate strong and stable
cash flows for both Enbridge and EEP
* Enbridge Inc - to acquire EEP's interest in midcoast gas
gathering & processing business for US$1.31 billion plus
existing indebtedness of Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P
* Enbridge Inc - EECI and EEP finalized a JFA whereby
investment will be jointly owned 75 percent by EECI and 25
percent by EEP
* EEP will initially hold 25 percent interest in bakken
system pipeline investment and initial 1 percent interest in L3R
* Enbridge Inc - EEP will redeem and repay $1.6 billion of
obligations related to its series 1 preferred units outstanding
to EECI
* All of strategic review actions are scheduled to close by
end of first half of this year and are not expected to be
material
* Enbridge Inc - there is no plan or intention to transfer
Midcoast assets to Spectra Energy Partners
* Enbridge Inc - Spectra Energy Partners will be maintained
as a long-haul natural gas pipeline business
