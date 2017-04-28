April 28 Enbridge Energy Partners Lp:
* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Announces conclusion of
strategic review and declares distribution for first quarter
2017
* Enbridge Energy Partners - will sell all its interests in
midcoast gas gathering and processing business to Enbridge
Energy Co for $2.15 billion
* Enbridge Energy Partners - sale proceeds will help
permanently fund investment in Bakken pipeline system and
provide cash proceeds to repay debt
* Announced termination of its accounts receivable sales
agreement with enbridge
* No further restructuring actions are contemplated
* Enbridge Energy Partners - assuming actions gone into
effect on Jan 1, expected 2017 adjusted ebitda and distributable
cash flow of $1,580 - $1,680 million and $700 - $750 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: