* Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. announces $0.5 billion secondary offering of common shares by Enbridge Inc.

* Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc - Agreed to sell on a bought deal basis, 15.1 million EIFH common shares owned by co at price of $33.15 per common share

* Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc - Closing of secondary offering is expected to occur on or about April 18, 2017