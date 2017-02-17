Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Feb 17 Enbridge Inc :
* Enbridge - Company to participate in construction,operation of project. Once in service in late 2019, company's total investment in project to be $1.7 billion
* Enbridge - Has acquired an effective 50 percent ownership in 497-megawatt (MW) Hohe See offshore wind project from EnBW, who will retain the interest
* Says project is expected to be strongly accretive in first full year of operations
* Says equity financing needs for full $1.7-billion investment have been pre-funded through financing actions completed in Q4 of 2016
* Enbridge Inc - Enbridge's investment in 2017 will be $0.6 billion (eur0.44 billion) with remaining capital to be invested through to in-service date in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.