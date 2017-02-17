AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 17 Enbridge Inc
* Says Mainline crude oil pipeline system is getting pretty close to full utilization
* Says has over 400,000 bpd of expansion opportunities on its Mainline system, in addition to Line 3 replacement project
* CEO says Dakota Access pipeline could be in service as soon as second quarter of 2017
* Says more positive tone on pipeline permitting in U.S., does not expect any issues going forward with Alberta Clipper pipeline
* Says pipeline easement closest to expiry is 3-4 years away and company is well advanced in talks on that
* Says has reopened channels to communicate with tribe in Wisconsin that denied renewal of Line 5 easements, hopeful on long-term solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.