a day ago
BRIEF-Endeavour Mining reports Q2 2017 results
August 1, 2017 / 1:16 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining reports Q2 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp

* Endeavour reports q2-2017 results; on-track to meet full year guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endeavour Mining Corp says production of 152koz in q2 and 311koz for h1, on track to meet fy-2017 guidance of 600-640koz

* Endeavour Mining Corp says aisc of $897/oz in Q2 and $901/oz for H1, on track to meet FY-2017 guidance of $860-905/oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

