BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
March 7 Endeavour Mining Corporation :
* Posts record 2016 results
* Qtrly production of 175koz, up 20% over previous quarter
* Qtrly loss per share $0.57
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Production,AISC are expected to remain stable in 2017 between 75,000 - 80,000 ounces produced with an AISC between $740-780 per ounce
* Sees FY group-wide production 600,000 koz - 640,000 koz
* Cost reduction will continue to be main focus in 2017, with aisc expected to decrease to $950-990/oz
* Tabakoto production is expected to decrease slightly in 2017 to 150-160koz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contract with Empire State Development Corporation (ESD)and developers Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust to convert farley post office building into transport hub in NYC, USA.
June 16 U.S. fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2.1 billion debt load and push back deadlines to repay some of it by two years, the company said on Friday.