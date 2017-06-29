June 29 Avnel Gold Mining Ltd
* Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen
its high-quality project pipeline
* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Transaction values Avnel at $122
million
* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Transaction will be value
accretive on a net asset value basis to Endeavour shareholders
* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Boards of directors of both
Endeavour and Avnel have unanimously approved transaction
* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd - Endeavour also intends to launch
a new exploration program to capture additional potential
* Avnel Gold Mining Ltd says Avnel shareholders will receive
0.0187 of an Endeavour share for each Avnel share held
