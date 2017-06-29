June 28 Endeavour Mining Corp :
* Endeavour Mining to acquire Avnel to further strengthen
its high-quality project pipeline
* Transaction values avnel at US$ 122m (C$ 159m)
* Boards of directors of both Endeavour and Avnel have
unanimously approved transaction
* Avnel shareholders will receive 0.0187 of an Endeavour
share for each Avnel share held
* Number of Endeavour shares to be issued under scheme will
be approximately 7 million
* Co to have about 103.6 million ordinary shares in issue,
with former avnel shareholders holding about 6.8% of co's pro
forma share capital
