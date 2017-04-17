UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 17 Endeavour Mining Corp:
* Endeavour obtains further support from La Mancha through a private placement
* Endeavour Mining- largest shareholder La Mancha holding exercised anti-dilution right to re-increase stake from 28.1% to initial 29.9%
* Endeavour Mining Corp - exercised its anti-dilution right to re-increase its stake by means of a C$63.4 million private placement
* Endeavour Mining Corp- proceeds of placement intended to be used for potential development of Ity CIL project and co's long-term exploration program
* Endeavour Mining Corp - pursuant to placement, La Mancha will acquire 2.6 million common shares of Endeavour at C$24.62 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies that it says violate the Paris climate agreement, a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a preliminary deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.