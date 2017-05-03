BRIEF-Discover Financial May credit card delinquency rate 1.58 pct vs. 1.60 pct at April end - SEC Filing
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
May 3 Endeavour Silver Corp:
* Endeavour Silver reports first quarter, 2017 financial results; conference call at 9am pdt (12pm edt) today
* Q1 revenue fell 12 percent to $36.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly silver production decreased 29% to 1,076,974 oz
* Endeavour silver corp qtrly gold production decreased 27% to 11,724 oz
* Endeavour silver corp qtrly gold oz sold down 26% to 11,290 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.