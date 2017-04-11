April 11 Endeavour Silver Corp -
* Endeavour Silver produces 1,076,974 oz silver and 11,724
oz gold (1.9 million oz silver equivalents) in the first
quarter, 2017
* Production in 2017 is expected to rise throughout year
* Says production was lower in q1, 2017 compared to q1, 2016
due to significant differences in annual mine plans
* Q1 silver production decreased 29% to 1,076,974 oz
* Bullion inventory at quarter-end included 116,108 oz
silver and 292 oz gold
* Guanaceví mine operations "are expected to slowly improve
in 2017"
* Qtrly gold production decreased 27% to 11,724 oz
* From a production standpoint, we are still "recovering"
from reduced mine development and operational challenges we
faced in 2016
* At El Cubo, grades and production are expected to improve
in q2, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: