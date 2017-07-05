Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Endo International Plc
* Endo announces divestiture of grupo farmacéutico somar
* Endo international plc - deal for approximately $124 million
* Says to sell mexico city based grupo farmacéutico somar to advent international for approximately $124 million
* Endo international plc - endo intends to classify somar assets and liabilities as held-for-sale in second-quarter 2017
* Endo international plc - expects to record estimated pre-tax impairment charge of approximately $100 million
* Endo international- will finalize analysis and record any required impairment charges in connection with second-quarter 2017 financial reporting close
* Endo international - will finalize analysis,record required impairment charges in connection with its second-quarter 2017 financial reporting close
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others