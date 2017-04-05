April 5 Endo International Plc

* Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement

* Endo International Plc - new credit facilities are expected to be guaranteed by Endo and certain of its subsidiaries

* Endo International Plc - transactions, if completed, would not be expected to materially change Endo's total debt

* Endo International Plc - intends to use proceeds, together with net proceeds of other debt (which may be secured), to repay all outstanding loans and other obligations

* Endo International Plc - intends to use net proceeds of new credit facilities, together with net proceeds of other debt to repay all outstanding loans