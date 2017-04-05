GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 5 Endo International Plc
* Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement
* Endo International Plc - new credit facilities are expected to be guaranteed by Endo and certain of its subsidiaries
* Endo International Plc - transactions, if completed, would not be expected to materially change Endo's total debt
* Endo International Plc - intends to use proceeds, together with net proceeds of other debt (which may be secured), to repay all outstanding loans and other obligations
* Endo International Plc - intends to use net proceeds of new credit facilities, together with net proceeds of other debt to repay all outstanding loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Data Corp - refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans due March 2021 and July 2022, at an interest rate of libor plus 225 basis points
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing