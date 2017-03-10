BRIEF-ML Gold says Graham Harris has resigned as CEO
* ML Gold changes management and announces flow-through financing
March 10 Endocyte Inc
* Endocyte reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update
* Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Endocyte inc- anticipates its cash balance at end of 2017 to be approximately $100 million
* Endocyte inc- also anticipate receiving additional clinical data on ec1169 and ec1456, during 2017
* Endocyte inc- expect to file investigational new drug application for ec2629 in mid 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aims to shift focus towards new services (Adds execs comments, background)