March 10 Endocyte Inc

* Endocyte reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update

* Q4 loss per share $0.26

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Endocyte inc- anticipates its cash balance at end of 2017 to be approximately $100 million

* Endocyte inc- also anticipate receiving additional clinical data on ec1169 and ec1456, during 2017

* Endocyte inc- expect to file investigational new drug application for ec2629 in mid 2017