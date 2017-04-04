BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
April 4 Endologix Inc
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management
* Endologix Inc - Deerfield provided Endologix with $120 million of gross proceeds in funding
* Endologix Inc - Endologix has agreed to pay Deerfield a yield enhancement payment equal to 2.25% of principal amount at time of funding
* Endologix Inc - Outstanding principal accrues interest until maturity on April 2, 2023 at a rate of 6.87% per annum
* Endologix - Under terms of revolving line of credit, endologix may borrow up to lesser of $50 million or its applicable borrowing base from time to time
* Endologix Inc - Any outstanding principal under revolving line of credit will accrue interest at a rate equal to libor rate plus 4.60%
* Endologix - To use about $52.5 million of proceeds from term loan to repurchase $53.1 million principal amount of outstanding 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2018
* Endologix - To enter into unwind agreement with Bank of America NA to unwind portion of capped call transactions in respect of notes to be repurchased
* Endologix Inc - Revolving line of credit will replace Endologix's $50 million asset-based revolving line of credit with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp