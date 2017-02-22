Feb 22 Endologix Inc

* Endologix reports results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.70 to $0.76

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $193 million to $200 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 0 to 4 percent

* Q4 revenue $47.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.70, revenue view $199.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S