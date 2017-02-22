BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Endologix Inc
* Endologix reports results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.70 to $0.76
* Q4 loss per share $0.30
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $193 million to $200 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 0 to 4 percent
* Q4 revenue $47.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.70, revenue view $199.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V