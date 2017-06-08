BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
June 8 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc:
* Endurance International Group announces successful pricing of $1,697 million senior secured refinancing term loans
* Pricing of its $1,697 million refinancing first-lien term loans due February 2023
* Expects to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $22 million on an annual basis as a result of this refinancing
* Priced the $1,697 million refinancing first-lien term loans at an interest rate of LIBOR + 400
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.