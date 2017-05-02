May 2 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
* Endurance International Group reports 2017 first quarter
results
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $295.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $286.9
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - total
subscribers on platform were approximately 5.304 million at
March 31, 2017
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc sees 4 - 5 pct
increase in GAAP revenue for fiscal 2017
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc sees 12 - 14
pct increase in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017
* FY2017 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - average
revenue per subscriber, or ARPS, for Q1 of 2017 was $18.43,
compared to $15.41 for Q1 2016
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - excluding
impact of constant contact, ARPS for Q1 of 2017 was $13.71,
compared to $13.72 for Q1 2016
