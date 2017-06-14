GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
June 14 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc:
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc - entered into refinancing amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement dated as of june 14, 2017
* Endurance International- pursuant to refinancing amendment, co borrowed $1,697 million refinancing first-lien term loans due february 2023
* Endurance International - proceeds were used to repay 2019 term loans and 2023 term loans
* Endurance International - expects to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $22 million on annual basis as result of this refinancing
* Endurance International - refinancing term loans will mature on february 9, 2023, extending maturity of 2019 term loans Source text - bit.ly/2rwD2lY Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities