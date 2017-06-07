June 7 Enduro Royalty Trust:
* Enduro Royalty Trust announces sponsor's entry into
agreements to sell properties in the Permian Basin
* Enduro Royalty Trust - total purchase price, subject to
ordinary closing adjustments, is $50.4 million
* Enduro Royalty Trust - Enduro has entered into eight
separate purchase and sale agreements to divest certain acreage
and associated production in Permian Basin
* Enduro Royalty Trust - will seek, through a vote of co's
unitholders, a release of co's net profits interest in
divestiture properties
* Enduro Royalty Trust -will seek release of co's net
profits interest in exchange for unitholders receiving 80% of
net proceeds of sale of properties
* Enduro Royalty Trust - anticipates net proceeds to co's
unitholders of about $40 million, which is net of anticipated
expenses to be incurred
