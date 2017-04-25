UPDATE 3-Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month -sources
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
April 25 Energen Corp
* Energen Corp- effective april 21 entered into a sixth amendment to its credit agreement - sec filing
* Energen-Amendment changes credit agreement to increase amount of borrowing base to $1.4 billion as a result of april 1, 2017 scheduled redetermination
* Energen Corp - aggregate commitment under credit agreement did not change and remains at $1.05 billion - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based, stock exchange-traded funds this past week despite market jitters, delivering the most cash to those funds since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Stock ETFs listed in the United States attracted $17.7 billion during the week ended June 14, according to the research service, while their mutual fund counterparts recorde
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.