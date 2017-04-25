April 25 Energen Corp

* Energen Corp- effective april 21 entered into a sixth amendment to its credit agreement - sec filing

* Energen-Amendment changes credit agreement to increase amount of borrowing base to $1.4 billion as a result of april 1, 2017 scheduled redetermination

* Energen Corp - aggregate commitment under credit agreement did not change and remains at $1.05 billion - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: