UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 19 Energen Corp-
* Energen raises 2017 production guidance on strength of gen 3 frac performance
* Energen Corp- 2017 production now estimated to increase approximately 29% from prior year
* Energen Corp says 2017 production now estimated to increase approximately 29% from prior year
* Energen Corp says energen's 2017 drilling and development capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at $850-$900 million.
* Energen Corp- company is raising its total 2017 production estimate to 70.2 mboepd, or 5.9 percent higher than prior guidance
* Energen Corp says Energen's 4q17 exit rate is now estimated to be 53 percent higher than 4q16 exit rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.