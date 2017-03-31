UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
March 31 Energiedienst Holding AG:
* Annual general meeting of Energiedienst Holding AG elects Dominique D. Candrian as new chairman of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
* Says Cosentyx shows sustained improvements in signs and symptoms for both active ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis in up to 80 percent of patients at 3 years Source text for Eikon: [ID:file:///C:/Users/g195632/AppData/Local/Fastwire/Download/-67 1638335/Body.Html] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Appoints Yossi Vadnagra As Cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)