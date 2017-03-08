March 8 Energous Corp

* Energous Corp reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.75

* Q4 revenue $130,000

* Q4 revenue view $388,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to receive orders for Wattup Chipsets in second and third quarters of 2017, which will be filled by dialog

* On track to complete FCC certification of its mid field transmitter, with a goal of completing certification by end Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: