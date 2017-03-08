March 8 Energous Corp
* Energous Corp reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year
financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.75
* Q4 revenue $130,000
* Q4 revenue view $388,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expects to receive orders for Wattup Chipsets in second
and third quarters of 2017, which will be filled by dialog
* On track to complete FCC certification of its mid field
transmitter, with a goal of completing certification by end Q2
of 2017
