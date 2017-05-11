BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
May 11 EnerGulf Resources Inc:
* EnerGulf Resources Inc. corporate update
* Executed a term sheet to acquire an additional 20 percent interest in Selectron Shallow and Canoe Prospects in Gulf of Mexico
* Intends to complete private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to CAD$5 million at post-consolidation price of CAD$0.10 per unit
* Subject to required approvals, EnerGulf will undergo a consolidation of its outstanding securities on a 5 for 1 basis
BUENOS AIRES, June 19 Argentina has offered a 100-year bond in U.S. dollars with a potential 8.25 percent yield, the Finance Ministry and Thomson Reuters' IFR said on Monday, just over a year after the nation emerged from default.
* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered direct offering