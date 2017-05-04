BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 Energy Focus Inc:
* Energy Focus Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.39 including items
* Q1 sales fell 51 percent to $4.1 million
* Q1 revenue view $7.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Energy Focus - co's workforce was reduced about 15% and offices in New York, New York, Arlington, Virginia and Rochester, Minnesota were shut down
* During Q1, company recognized $0.7 million in restructuring costs, principally related to severance and related costs
* Energy Focus - during Q2 of 2017, co expects to shut down New York and Arlington leased office spaces, recognize additional restructuring costs of about $0.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
* Schlumberger Ltd and Production Plus Energy Services announce creation of JV entities for purpose of developing HEAL System technology and business
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.