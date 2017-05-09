BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Energy Fuels Inc:
* Energy Fuels Inc - two representatives of large shareholders of co's stock have expressed an interest in joining co's board of directors
* Says these two individuals will be considered for appointment to co's board following agm
* Energy Fuels - upon appointment of messrs. Eshleman and kirkwood, board and management of co will hold or represent about 11.7 pct of outstanding shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028