March 31 Energy Fuels Inc:

* Energy Fuels Inc - effective July 1, 2017, Mark S. Chalmers will become president, as well as chief operating officer, of Energy Fuels

* Energy Fuels Inc - Chalmers is currently company's COO, a position he has held since July 1, 2016

* Energy Fuels Inc - Stephen P. Antony, who is currently president and CEO of company, will continue in his role as ceo after July 1, 2017