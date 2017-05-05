UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 5 Energy Fuels Inc
* Energy Fuels announces Q1-2017 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $3.8 million
* Uranium production totaled 92,000 pounds of u(3)o(8) during quarter
* Company expects to produce 675,000 pounds in year ending December 31, 2017
* Began fulfilling a toll processing contract which is expected to result in $6.50 million revenue for 2017, of which $0.26 million realized during Q1 Further company coverage:
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.