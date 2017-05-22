May 22 Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $157.9 million
* Q1 loss per share $1.97
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc says produced an average of
approximately 41,000 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day
in Q1 of 2017
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc says EGC continues to expect its
capital expenditure program for 2017 to be in range of $140
million to $170 million
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc says 2017 capital program is
expected to be fully funded with available cash and internal
cash flow
