May 22 Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $157.9 million

* Q1 loss per share $1.97

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc says produced an average of approximately 41,000 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day in Q1 of 2017

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc says EGC continues to expect its capital expenditure program for 2017 to be in range of $140 million to $170 million

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc says 2017 capital program is expected to be fully funded with available cash and internal cash flow