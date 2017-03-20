BRIEF-Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of mixed shelf
* Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of Mixed Shelf - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ruJ4Io) Further company coverage:
March 20 Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc:
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast retains Morgan Stanley to assist with strategic plan
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - decision to retain a financial advisor follows successful completion of its financial restructuring process
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - board of directors is also continuing its previously announced process to identify a permanent chief executive officer
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc - board has retained an executive search firm, and a number of highly qualified individuals have already been identified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of Mixed Shelf - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ruJ4Io) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout