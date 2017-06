April 7 EnerJex Resources Inc

* EnerJex Resources Inc - Board is pursuing possible strategic transactions involving opportunities both in and outside oil and gas industry

* EnerJex Resources Inc - In addition, company expects to continue to pursue other acquisition and business combination opportunities - SEC Filing

* EnerJex - Recently was involved in discussions about possible acquisition by merger of privately held company that operates an agricultural drone business

* EnerJex - Discussions about business combination with privately held agricultural drone enterprise been suspended, discussions may resume in future Source text: [bit.ly/2o6JKim] Further company coverage: