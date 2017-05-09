BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Enernoc Inc
* Enernoc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly total revenue $48.1 million versus $53.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $1.08
* Enernoc inc - reaffirmed its guidance for full year 2017
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash