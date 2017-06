March 9 EnerPlus Corp:

* Enerplus announces divestment of certain Canadian assets and corresponding adjustments to 2017 guidance

* EnerPlus Corp - deal for aggregate proceeds of $67.3 million

* EnerPlus Corp - making corresponding adjustments to its 2017 guidance to reflect impact of these divestments

* EnerPlus Corp - expects to realize a $0.60 per boe reduction in overall corporate operating expense

* Sees 2017 average annual production 81,000 - 85,000 boe/d

* Sees Q4 average production 86,000 - 91,000 boe/d