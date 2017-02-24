BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 bln, including debt
* Amazon says transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt
Feb 24 Enerplus Corp
* Enerplus announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results and 2016 year-end reserves
* Q4 earnings per share c$3.43
* Enerplus corp says q4 2016 production averaged 88,960 boe per day
* Enerplus -forecasting 2017 drilling activity of approximately eight net wells and bringing six net wells on production, for total capital spending of $60 million
* Enerplus corp says forecast average 2017 marcellus differential of us$0.90 per mcf, marcellus is expected to generate meaningful free cash flow in 2017
* Enerplus corp sees total 2017 capital spending $450 million
* Sees 2017 average annual production 86,000 - 90,000 boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer